Sunetra Pawar Files Nomination From Baramati, Mentions Ajit Pawar's Dreams

Baramati -- which has emerged as the focal point of Maharashtra politics -- went into election mode today as Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar filed her nomination papers today, setting the stage for a direct contest against Congress candidate Akash More. Baramati was the constituency of her husband Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash two months ago.

Speaking to a gathering prior to filing her nomination for the by-election in Baramati, Sunetra Pawar made an emotional appeal, saying the election is a "solemn pledge to carry forward the dreams" and developmental vision of the late leader.

"We lost Ajit Dada just two months ago, yet even today, it does not feel as though he is no longer amongst us. This by-election in Baramati stands as a symbol of the deep sentiments attached to his 'Karmabhoomi' (land of work and service)," she said.

"Pledge for Development": Sunil Tatkare

The state NCP chief and MP Sunil Tatkare, who was also present on the occasion, said: "This is not merely a nomination; it is a firm resolve to advance along the path of development laid down by Ajit Dada. The people of Baramati still harbor immense love for Dada in their hearts."

He appealed to the electorate of Baramati to extend the same unwavering support to Sunetra Pawar as they had previously accorded to Ajit Pawar.

An Emotional Appeal

Addressing the people of Baramati, Sunetra Pawar said, "Every citizen of Baramati is a member of my family. I will never leave you feeling alone. The development of Baramati will continue to proceed at a rapid pace, just as it has in the past."

Law and order will be strictly maintained and that hooliganism and extortion will be met with absolute zero tolerance, she added.

Prominent Leaders Present

Present during the nomination filing were Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, senior minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and NCP stalwart Praful Patel, along with a large contingent of other ministers and party workers.

Congress Fields a Candidate

The Congress has fielded advocate Akash More, who also filed his nomination today, accompanied by his supporters. The party's unilateral decision is seen as a direct face-off with the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi, which was toying with the idea of not fielding a candidate after Sunetra Pawar reached out to several leaders of the alliance in Mumbai and Delhi.

While Sharad Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party leaned towards supporting an unopposed election but maintained that the opposition alliance should take a collective call, Shiv Sena UBT's Sanjay Raut had said the party had not taken a decision yet.

Sources indicated that Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal had conveyed to Sunetra Pawar that the push to field a candidate has come from the party's central leadership.

With this move, the Congress has made it clear that the party is now inclined to adopt an aggressive strategy for a prestigious seat like Baramati.

Will the Attempt at an Uncontested Election Succeed?

Senior leaders of the NCP have indicated that they will continue their efforts to persuade the Congress until the last moment to withdraw their candidate. But given the current circumstances, the outcome appears unlikely.

Baramati: A Battle of Prestige and Legacy

The Baramati seat is regarded as one of the most prestigious political constituencies in Maharashtra and the election has evolved into a test of political legacy, emotional bonds, and development models.