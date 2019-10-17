Sunanda Pushkar Case: Defence Wants Her Last Tweet In Charge-Sheet

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014

The counsel representing Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor accused in the murder case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, on Thursday sought that the tweet posted by the latter just before her death be made a part of the charge-sheet.

Asserting that the Delhi Police did not add Sunanda Pushkar's tweets to the charge-sheet, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa told the Special court at Rouse Avenue Court Complex that according to her last tweet, her mental condition seemed normal.

"Till16th (January) she was tweeting. Even on 17th morning, the last tweet was at 4:46 am. Delhi police have not filed the tweet as part of the charge sheet. On many social media platforms, details were, however, added," Mr Pahwa said during the course of proceedings.

The senior advocate said that there is no record to ascertain the cause of Sunanda Pushkar's death. He said that according to the charge-sheet, it is neither homicide nor suicide.

A Special court at Rouse Avenue Court Complex was hearing the arguments on the framing of charges against Mr Tharoor. The court has now slated the hearing in the matter for November 15.

Ms Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.

Mr Tharoor was later charged under Sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.