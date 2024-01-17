'Beautiful Soul Lives Forever': Shashi Tharoor On Wife's Death Anniversary

Mr Tharoor posted pictures showing him paying tributes to Sunanda Pushkar

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday paid tributes to his wife Sunanda Pushkar on her death anniversary.

"Ten years. A beautiful soul lives forever. Om Shanti," Mr Tharoor wrote on his official X account and posted pictures showing him paying tributes to her.

The two reportedly got married in 2010 at a Malayali wedding ceremony at Mr Tharoor's ancestral home in Kerala's Elavanchery.

Ms Pushkar was found dead at a luxury hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple had been staying in the hotel as Mr Tharoor's official bungalow was being renovated at the time.

Mr Tharoor was charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to cruelty and abetment to suicide. The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, who strongly denied any involvement in the death, was later discharged in the case in 2021.