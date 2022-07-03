'Conman' Accused Of Passing On Letter Outside Tihar Jail Via Nursing Staff

SukeshChandrashekhar is lodged in Tihar jail. (File)

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of giving a letter to a nursing staff who passed it further to one of his acquaintances outside.

According to the officials, while checking the CCTV recording, they found that Sukesh Chandrashekhar was talking to a nursing staff who was working on a contract basis in the jail hospital and gave him a letter, which the nursing staff passed to Sukesh Chandrashekhar's acquaintances outside.

When the nursing staff was asked about the matter, they could not give a satisfactory answer and so Tihar officials have contacted Delhi Police to investigate the matter.

The Supreme Court on June 13 said that it would be appropriate to transfer Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife to some other jail and asked the Centre to take a decision on the appropriate jail to which he could be transferred.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is lodged in Tihar jail on charges of money laundering and duping several persons. He has also claimed a threat to his life in the prison.

He, along with his wife, had moved the top court seeking his transfer from Tihar Jail to another prison. He said that since he has leveled allegations against jail officials, he faces a threat to his life.

He had alleged that the Tihar prison authorities have extorted around Rs 12.5 crore from him in the last two years.

He is charged with many multi-crore fraud cases and is also accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the family of former Fortis Healthcare and Ranbaxy Lab promoters Shivinder and Malvinder Singh from the premises of the prison.

He was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery instance allegedly involving former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and others.

