Tripura Minister Sacked For Alleged Anti-Party Activities: Report

Sudip Burman has been ousted from the cabinet for indulging in anti-party parties (File Photo)

Tripura Minister Sudip Roy Barman was on Friday removed from the state cabinet, while the charges held by him were allocated to the state's Chief Minister and his deputy.

Mr Barman held multiple portfolios and had the charge of the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, IT, Science and Technology and Public Work Department (Drinking Water and Sanitation).

According to a notification issued by the Tripura Government, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will hold the charge of PWD (DWS), Industry & Commerce (IT) and Health & Family Welfare. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma has been given the charge of Science, Technology and Environment.

According to sources, Mr Barman has been ousted from the cabinet for indulging in anti-party activities.

Mr Barman was recently in news for his work in the health ministry. On May 22, he had caught a doctor performing an abortion at a government hospital in South Tripura's Birchandra Manu.

On specific information, Mr Barman, along with a team of senior health department officials rushed to the hospital and directly entered the labour room where the operation was going on.

In April this year, Mr Barman had surrendered his police escort pushing for the safety of doctors after an on-duty surgeon was critically injured when he was thrashed by a patient party.

"....I am compelled to surrender my escorts as long as adequate Police security in IGM and other District Hospitals is provided and is strengthened in GB Hospital round the clock," Mr Barman had said in his letter to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.