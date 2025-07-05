Mindtree Co-Founder Calls Re 1 Salary His "Life's Biggest Wealth"

Entrepreneur Subroto Bagchi has shared a picture of his last drawn salary cheque on social media. Mr Bagchi served as the Chief Advisor to the Government of Odisha in Institution and Capacity Building.

In the post, the Mindtree co-founder revealed the biggest wealth of his life, and it's not money. Mr Bagchi has shared a heartfelt story about what he truly values the most.

Talking about his time working with the Odisha government, Mr Bagchi said that he was paid Re 1 for each year he served. Over eight years, he received eight cheques.

Showing the last one, he said, "What is the biggest wealth in this one life that I would never ever part with? Well, for every year of the work I did with the government, the deal was that they paid me Re 1. For the 8 years out there, I got 8 cheques and this one here was my last salary drawn."

The SBI cheque was dated July 3, 2024.

The post went viral, with many people calling it a rare example of true leadership.

A user commented, "What a spectacular contribution to Odisha. You could have created Rs 8,000 Crores in 8 years in the Corporate World. Salute!!"

Another said, "Your gesture is a lotus in the mud of public virtue—its fragrance best left unannounced. True service, like silent rivers, nourishes without noise; let not the echo of a token drown the quiet power of genuine giving."

"You are a great man who thinks for his country rather than for self-growth," wrote the next.

"No words can explain nor describe the noble deeds done by you and you are just a living legend and inspiration for many," commented another.

Mr Bagchi, in 2016, took on the role of chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority. He was also the chief spokesperson of the government on COVID-19.

