School Assembly News Headlines (August 17): Top National, World, Other News

Top School Assembly Headlines: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, 2nd Indian In Space, Lands In Delhi
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Aug 17): Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top national, world, sports, and other important news stories making headlines on August 17, 2025. Stay informed and ready to share today's key updates with your classmates.
Top National Headlines Today (Aug 17)
- Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, 2nd Indian In Space, Lands In Delhi
- PM Modi To Inaugurate Key Rs 11,000 Crore Highway Projects In Delhi Today
- Jackie Shroff, PETA India Donate Mechanical Elephant To Kerala Temple
- Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Plays 'Pehla Nasha' On Piano
- "Some Parties Didn't Ask For Corrections...": Poll Body On Voter Roll Row
Top International Headlines Today (Aug 17)
- 77% Of Gen Z Bring Parents To Job Interviews, Even For Salary Talks And Hiring Tests
- US Troops Kneel Down To Roll Out Red Carpet For Putin, Pic Goes Viral
- Trump Conveyed Putin's Donetsk Demand To Zelensky, He Refused: Report
- 'US Thinks They Can Boss Around': Top Economist Jeffrey Sachs Slams Trump Tariffs On India
- "Trump Didn't Lose, Putin Clearly Won": Ex-US NSA John Bolton On Alaska Summit
Top Education Headlines Today
- Delhi University Students To Get AI, Cybersecurity Training Under Google Cloud Collaboration
- Rs 100 For All Preliminary Examinations: This Bihar Government Announcement Aims To Benefit Lakhs Of Students
Top Sports Headlines Today
- "You're Smelling Like Indian Curry": Irfan Pathan Reveals Facing Racial Remarks During 2008 Perth Test
- India Boycotted Pakistan Match In WCL 2025 Due To Shahid Afridi, given the statements he had made, and continues to make