School Assembly News Headlines (November 16): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 16): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

Top National News - November 16

"Disowning Family, Quitting Politics": Tejashwi Yadav's Sister Rohini Acharya After RJD Rout

"Papa Don't Go," Said Tailor's Daughter. He Died In J&K Blast Minutes Later

"Nothing Came Out Of Operation Sindoor": Farooq Abdullah After J&K Explosion

Prashant Kishor, Mayawati, A Owaisi: Small Players' Big Impact On Bihar Polls



Desperate To Get Married, 4 Women Trample 16-Day-Old Nephew To Death

Suspended Ex-Minister RK Singh Quits BJP After Crackdown On Bihar Rebels

A 57-year-old tailor was among the nine people who died in an accidental blast at a police station in Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar. The blast took place when the police and forensic team were extracting samples from a large cache of explosives seized recently from Haryana's Faridabad.

'Election Commission Pushing India To Democratic Nadir': DMK Minister On SIR

Tamil Nadu IT Minister Dr PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan has launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India (EC) over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, questioning the timing and warning that the exercise risks large-scale disenfranchisement ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Kashmir Police Station Blast Casts Shadow Over Faridabad Explosives Probe

The massive blast inside a police station Nowgam in Srinagar has turned one of the major victories against terrorism into a tragedy.

The explosion has not only destroyed evidence about the explosives seized from radicalised doctors in Faridabad, Haryana, it has also killed the key investigators.

Top World News - November 16

Hasina's Awami Doubles Down On Its Attack On Yunus, Announces More Protests

Indian Sikh Woman Missing In Pakistan Converted To Islam, Married A Local

On Trump's Request, Epstein's Possible Links With Democrats To Be Probed

The US Justice Department said on Friday it will fulfill President Donald Trump's request to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's ties to former Democratic President Bill Clinton and JPMorgan, as Trump sought to shift the focus from his relationship with the convicted sex offender.

'Efficient Way To Hurt US': Immigration Expert On Bill To Ban H-1B Visas

A leading immigration expert in Washington has termed Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's proposed bill to end H-1B visas as "one of the most efficient ways to hurt Americans," and would lead to more "preventable deaths."

Russia Plans To Make 120,000 'Cheap And Devastating' Glide Bombs: Ukraine

Trump Will Attend Davos Forum In 2026, Says White House

Bhutan Amplifies Call For Global Peace At Prayer Festival

US Catholic Bishops Condemn Team Trump Immigration Crackdown

Top Sports News- November 16

Shubman Gill Stretchered Into Ambulance In Kolkata With Serious Neck Injury During India vs South Africa Test

IPL 2026 Retentions And Trades Highlights: Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell Released; KKR, CSK Set For Intense Auction

Not Sanju Samson, Chennai Super Kings Confirm Captain For IPL 2026

"Optimistic And Excited": India Captain Rohit On FIH Junior World Cup

