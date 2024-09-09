'Who Collected Samples Is Relevant': CBI To Supreme Court In Kolkata Case

The Supreme Court today asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a fresh report in the Kolkata rape-murder case next Tuesday after the central agency flagged the forensic report in the case and said "who collected the samples" has emerged as a relevant question.

Appearing for the CBI, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta said the central agency had decided to send samples to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

"We have forensic examination report and one thing is admitted that when the girl was found at 9:30 am, her jeans and undergarments were removed and lying nearby... semi-nude and injury marks also on body... they have taken samples. they have sent to CFSL in West Bengal. CBI has taken a decision to send the sample to AIIMS and some other lab," he said.

Without explicitly mentioning the findings, the Solicitor General says, "Person enters, girl is nude and this is the result of FSL. So who took the sample is relevant."