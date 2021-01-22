Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti: PM Modi Tweets Pics Of His Haripura Visit

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary: PM Modi tweets about Parakram Diwas on Saturday

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Subhas Chandra Bose on the eve of the 125th birth anniversary of the freedom fighther. The centre has made elaborate plans to mark Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Jayanti, which will be observed as Parakram Diwas (Courage Day). "May the thoughts and ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose keep inspiring us to work towards building an India that he would be proud of...a strong, confident and self-reliant India, whose human-centric approach contributes to a better planet in the years to come," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

May the thoughts and ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose keep inspiring us to work towards building an India that he would be proud of…a strong, confident and self-reliant India, whose human-centric approach contributes to a better planet in the years to come. pic.twitter.com/6UxeBoKJX7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2021

In a series of tweets, PM Modi wrote about the Haripura Congress session in Gujarat, where Subhas Chandra Bose was unanimously elected the president of the Indian National Congress. "Haripura has a special relation with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It was at the historic Haripura Session of 1938 that Netaji Bose took up the Presidentship of the Congress Party...," PM Modi wrote on the microblogging site. As part of the Parakram Diwas celebrations, "one special programme is being held at Haripura in Gujarat. Do join the programme, which begins at 1 PM," PM Modi said.

Haripura has a special relation with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It was at the historic Haripura Session of 1938 that Netaji Bose took up the Presidentship of the Congress Party. Tomorrow's programme at Haripura will be a tribute to Netaji Bose's contribution to our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2021

The Prime Minister posted throwback pictures of his visit to Haripura as the chief minister of Gujarat and recalled the occasion in 2009 when the Gujarat government had launched the e-Gram Vishwagram Project from Haripura on Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary. "This initiative revolutionised Gujarat's IT infrastructure and took the fruits of technology to the poor, in the remotest parts of the state," PM Modi said, adding that he "also visited the place where Netaji stayed in Haripura."

On the eve of Netaji Bose's Jayanti, my mind goes back to 23rd January 2009- the day we launched e-Gram Vishwagram Project from Haripura. This initiative revolutionised Gujarat's IT infrastructure and took the fruits of technology to the poor, in the remotest parts of the state. pic.twitter.com/4QDzklcBLV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2021

I can never forget the affection of the people of Haripura, who took me through an elaborate procession on the same road as Netaji Bose was taken, in 1938. His procession included a decorated chariot drawn by 51 bullocks. I also visited the place where Netaji stayed in Haripura. pic.twitter.com/8OaLGZv6L5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2021

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti: Know about the Haripura Congress