Sub Lt Astha Poonia Becomes 1st Woman To Be Trained As Navy Fighter Pilot

Sub Lieutenant Astha Poonia has become the first woman to be trained as a fighter pilot of the Indian Navy. She may eventually fly the MiG-29K or the naval version of the Rafale fighter jet off India's aircraft carriers.

The navy announced this following the winging or graduation ceremony of the second basic Hawk conversion course. India trains military pilots in the Hawk 132 advanced jet trainer, inducted in 2013.

"On 3 July 2025, Lieutenant Atul Kumar Dhull and Sub Lieutenant Astha Poonia received the prestigious 'Wings of Gold' from Rear Admiral Janak Bevli, ACNS (Air)," the navy said in a statement.

"Sub Lt Aastha Poonia becomes the first woman... in the fighter stream of naval aviation, shattering barriers and paving the way for a new era of women fighter pilots in the navy," it said.

Lieutenant Atul Kumar Dhull also receives the prestigious 'Wings of Gold' from Rear Admiral Janak Bevli

The Indian Navy has already inducted women officers as pilots and naval air operations officers in maritime reconnaissance aircraft and helicopters.

Sub Lt Poonia selected for training in the fighter stream highlights the navy's commitment towards gender inclusivity in naval aviation and promoting 'Nari Shakti' (women power), fostering a culture of equality and opportunity, the navy said in the statement.

The Indian Navy operates two aircraft carriers - INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya. The MiG-29K is the naval version of the MiG-29 fighter jet that has been serving with the Indian Air Force (IAF) for decades.