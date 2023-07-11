Stunt Master Kanal Kannan Arrested For Posting Controversial Video Of A Pastor

He posted the video last month on his Twitter account

Renowned stunt master and actor Kanal Kannan has been arrested by cyber crime police in Tamil Nadu's Nagercoil after posting a controversial video on social media. Mr. Kannan was arrested on a complaint filed by a DMK leader for hurting religious sentiments.

In a tweet, news agency ANI confirmed the arrest and wrote, ''Kollywood stunt master and actor Kanal Kannan arrested by cyber crime police in Nagercoil for sharing a video of a pastor dancing with a woman, on social media: Tamil Nadu Police.''

Notably, the arrest came after the actor posted a video on his Twitter account that showed a pastor dancing with a young woman.

Mr. Kannan posted the video on June 18 and wrote, "This is the true state of foreign religious culture???!!!! Think converted Hindus!!!! Repent!!!" The video went viral, attracting criticism from social media users.

Notably, the stunt master has worked with several leading actors in the Tamil film industry from the likes of Superstar Rajinikanth to Thalapathy Vijay.

He is also the state president of the popular Hindu organization Hindu Munnani and leads its Art and Literature Wing. In a tweet, Hindu Munnai condemned the arrest and said they would hold a protest on 11th July at 4 PM against the action taken by the state police.

Last year, Mr Kannan was arrested for his remark against rationalist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy, following a complaint from a Dravidian outfit, as per a PTI report.