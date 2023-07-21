Studies On For Sudden Cardiac Arrest Cases Among Young After Covid: Centre

Sudden deaths due to cardiac arrest reported in young people after COVID-19 (Representational)

Sudden deaths due to cardiac arrest have been reported in young people after COVID-19, but sufficient evidence is not available to confirm the cause, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Parliament today.

The Indian Council of Medical Research is conducting three different studies to ascertain the facts regarding rising cases of cardiac arrest after the pandemic, Mr Mandaviya said in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

He said a multi-centric matched case control study on factors associated with sudden deaths among adults aged 18 to 45 in India is ongoing at around 40 hospitals/research centres.

Another multicentric hospital-based matched case control study is underway at around 30 COVID-19 clinical registry hospitals to determine the effect of the Covid vaccine on thrombotic events among the population aged 18 to 45 in 2022 in India.

Besides, another study for establishing the cause of sudden unexplained deaths in young people through virtual and physical autopsy is underway, Mandaviya said.

To address the health issues related to cardiovascular disease, the Centre's Department of Health and Family Welfare provides technical and financial support to states and Union Territories under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

Cardiovascular disease is an integral part of NP-NCD. The programme includes strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion, population-based screening of the population in the 30-year and above age group under the Ayushman Bharat Health Wellness Centre, early diagnosis, and management and referral to an appropriate level of health care facility.

Under NP-NCD, 724 district non-communicable disease clinics, 210 district cardiac care units, 326 district day care centres and 6,110 community health centre non-communicable disease clinics have been set up.

Cardiovascular disease patients are getting treatment at various health facilities in the healthcare delivery system, including medical colleges, central institutes such as AIIMS, central government and private sector hospitals, Mandaviya said.

There is also focus on cardiovascular diseases in its various aspects in case of new AIIMS and many upgraded institutions under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

To facilitate accessible and affordable health care and treatment under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary or tertiary care hospitalisation is provided to over 60 crore beneficiaries.

The treatment packages are comprehensive, covering various treatment related aspects such as drugs and diagnostic services.

Under the umbrella scheme of the Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi, financial assistance is provided to families living below the threshold poverty line for treatment in government hospitals.

Besides, quality generic medicines are made available at affordable prices to all under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, in collaboration with the state governments.

Affordable medicines and reliable implants for treatment (AMRIT) pharmacy stores have been set up in some hospitals/institutions with an objective to make available cardiovascular drugs at a substantial discount, vis-a-vis the maximum retail price.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)