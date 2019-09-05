Supreme Court To Take Up Kashmiri Student's Affidavit On September 16

Supreme Court took note of an affidavit filed by Delhi law student who recently returned from Kashmir

The Supreme Court today took note of an affidavit filed by a Delhi law student, who recently returned from Kashmir, and said it would consider all the issues mentioned in the document on September 16.

On August 28, the top court allowed Mohammed Aleem Syed, a law student from Jamia Millia Islamia, to visit his parents in Anantnag in Kashmir Valley and asked him to file an affidavit on his return.

His counsel placed an affidavit in a sealed cover before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer.

"We have gone through your affidavit. We will consider all the issues mentioned in it on September 16," the bench told advocate Sanjay Hegde who appeared for the student.

The top court also issued notice to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on his petition and tagged it with other petitions in which identical issues were raised.

"The affidavit in sealed cover be kept in safe custody of secretary general," said the bench.

Before his visit back home, Mr Syed had said in his plea that he is a resident of Anantnag and had not received any information about his parents since August 4-5.

The Centre announced its decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's temporary special status and bifurcate the state into two union territories on August 5.



