Class 8 Student Dies By Suicide At Home, Family Claims School Harassment

A Class 8 student allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday night at her home in Marasuru Madivala village in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru, with her family claiming that she was distressed after being "tortured" and "harassed" by teachers at her school.

The girl, identified as Madhushree, was a student of Marasuru Government Higher Primary School. According to the police, the incident came to light on Thursday morning when family members found her dead in her room.

Police said Madhushree left behind a handwritten note in which she has alleged that she was punished by a teacher for not completing her homework and was fined Rs 20 for it.

She further alleged that she was threatened to be issued a Transfer Certificate. This, the note claims, left her emotionally distressed, which led her to take her own life.

A case of an unnatural death has been registered at the Suryanagar Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

Madhushree's mother, Girija, has also alleged harassment by teaching staff against her daughter.

"It seems like the teachers have been torturing her. I don't know their names. She missed school for one day. She didn't tell anyone what she went through at school. She could have told her sister, but I wasn't aware of it," Madhushree's mother claimed.

