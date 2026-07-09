"Can't Bear Disgrace To My Father": Raped By Boyfriend, Teen Kills Self

A teenager from Maharashtra died by suicide after being raped by her boyfriend on the pretext of marriage. In a suicide note, the 17-year-old from Amravati district said she took the step fearing the social stigma and mental anguish her father would face if the news of the sexual assault spread.

The teenager had been in a relationship with the prime accused for the past 10 months, the girl wrote in a note before taking her life. The two developed sexual intimacy after the boy allegedly promised to marry her. She further alleged rape by her boyfriend.

Driven by the trauma and the fear of the disgrace that would fall upon her family, the girl consumed poison and took her life.

"I cannot put any kind of stress on my father...," the girl wrote in the suicide note.

She died during treatment.

Along with her boyfriend, the girl has accused three other people - the partner's friend, and her two female friends - of abetment to rape.

A case of abetment to suicide, rape and offenses under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against all four. An investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Shubham Bhaskar)

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