'Stressed And Exhausted', Maharashtra MP To Go Into 'Seclusion'

NCP MP from the Shirur constituency in Maharashtra's Pune district, Amol Kolhe, has decided to go into "seclusion" due to mental and physical stress during which he will "overview" some "extreme decisions" taken by him.

"Time to overview: For last some days, months and year, (I) ran unconsciously, took some extreme decisions and unexpected steps. But while doing all this, had to do a lot of balancing act, time management and had gone under stress and because of all this, ( I ) am exhausted mentally and physically," the actor-turned-politician wrote in a social media post.

Mr Kolhe said meditation and contemplation were needed to get rid of mental stress.

"Will have to think about the decisions taken (in the past) and perhaps need rethinking too and for that (I ) am going into seclusion," he said.

Mr Kolhe stated that he will remain incommunicado for some time. "We will meet again soon with new elan and energy", he added.

He also underlined that he was going for "contemplation" and not for a "contemplation camp" unusually organised by political parties.

In the 2019 general elections, Mr Kolhe had defeated Shiv Sena candidate Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil.

Mr Kolhe, who was with Sena before the Lok Sabha elections, had become a household name in Maharashtra by essaying the character of Chhatrapati Sambhaji in television serial 'Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji' and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Raja Shiv Chhatrapati.

