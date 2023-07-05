'Wanted To Quit Sharad Pawar's Party But...': NCP Leader

Amol Kolhe said he felt very uneasy after the rebellion in the NCP.

Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe on Tuesday said he was restless over the developments in the outfit in Maharashtra and wanted to quit, but calmed down after meeting party president Sharad Pawar and speaking his mind.

Mr Kolhe, an actor by profession, was present in the Raj Bhavan for Sunday's swearing-in of NCP leader and deputy CM Ajit Pawar and eight other party MLAs, but later issued a statement, saying his loyalties were with the senior Pawar.

Talking to PTI, Mr Kolhe said he felt very uneasy after the rebellion in the NCP and met Mr Pawar to express his desire to quit as an MP.

"But Pawar saheb told me restlessness over ongoing developments (in NCP) was not just in my mind but also in the minds of youths and voters in the state," said the Lok Sabha MP from Shirur in Pune district.

"We need to tour the state to protect democracy. Shirur voters have given you a mandate for 5 years of which now eight to ten months are left. It is your duty to fulfil the vision of development of the constituency," Mr Kolhe quoted the NCP president as advising him during the meeting.

The actor-MP issued a statement about his meeting and tweeted that seeking the 82-year-old politician's guidance had given him positive answers to questions he was facing.

On Monday, while announcing his loyalty to Sharad Pawar, Mr Kolhe tweeted, "Jab dil aur dimag mein jung ho toh dil ki suno (listen to your heart in battle between heart and mind)."

