Stray Dog Runs Away With Stillborn's Body From Hospital Premises In UP: Cops

In a shocking incident, a stray dog carried away the body of a stillborn baby from the premises of the district medical college here, prompting outrage over the lack of security and safety measures at the hospital.

Confirming the incident, Dr Rajesh Kumar, superintendent of the Women's Hospital, said that Reshma (25), wife of Ajay from Khag Sarai village, was admitted to the hospital with labour pain on Thursday. She gave birth to a stillborn during surgery, and the hospital administration handed over the body to the family after completing the formalities.

The family was sitting on a bench at a park outside the hospital with the body when a stray dog picked it up and ran away at around 9 pm.

Relatives and bystanders chased the animal, which dropped the body in bushes about 100 metres away before fleeing, Kumar said.

Clarifying the hospital's position, Kumar said the incident did not occur due to negligence on the part of the hospital staff, as the body had been handed over to the family who took it to the park outside.

However, the incident has raised questions over security and basic facilities on the hospital premises, with locals claiming that stray animals roam freely there without any system in place to ensure safe handling of bodies.

Medical college principal Sangeeta Aneja declined to comment on the matter.

