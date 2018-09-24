Stranded Navy Officer's Rescue Updates: French Ship Slows Down Due To Bad Weather

Abhilash Tomy's rescue communications devices are running out of charge

Naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy, the only Indian to sail around the world non-stop was stranded in the Indian Ocean near Australia after being injured during a sailing race. He will be rescued today by a French vessel, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

A French vessel Osiris will rescue Commander Tomy from his location, the Defence Ministry said. Then an Australian Naval ship HMAS Ballarat, which has left Perth to bring him, will pick him up.

His rescue communications devices are running out of charge and he is barely responding to texts. The French vessel Osiris, which is on its way to rescue him, is also facing hostile weather -- strong winds and eight-metre-high waves. The progress, however, is slow and steady.

Here are the updates from Abhilash Tomy's rescue from the Indian Ocean: