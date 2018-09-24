Stranded Navy Officer's Rescue Updates: French Ship Slows Down Due To Bad Weather

New Delhi:
Abhilash Tomy's rescue communications devices are running out of charge
Naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy, the only Indian to sail around the world non-stop was stranded in the Indian Ocean near Australia after being injured during a sailing race. He will be rescued today by a French vessel, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.
A French vessel Osiris will rescue Commander Tomy from his location, the Defence Ministry said. Then an Australian Naval ship HMAS Ballarat, which has left Perth to bring him, will pick him up.
His rescue communications devices are running out of charge and he is barely responding to texts. The French vessel Osiris, which is on its way to rescue him, is also facing hostile weather -- strong winds and eight-metre-high waves. The progress, however, is slow and steady.
Here are the updates from Abhilash Tomy's rescue from the Indian Ocean:
The French vessel Osiris, which is said to be at an hour's distance from the naval officer, is facing hostile weather -- strong winds and eight-metre-high waves. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority says that the mission is going to be a "difficult one". Progress is slow and steady. Irish sailor Gregor McGuckin, whose boat was also badly damaged in the storm, is also not very far from the officer.
Defence spokesperson while speaking to NDTV said, "Hope to get good window and favourable weather to get Tomy out."
Earlier, the race organisers said Mr Tomy had sent a message saying:
"Activated epirb. Cant walk. Might need stretcher"
A subsequent message read:
"Can move toes. Feel numb. Can't eat or drink. Tough 2 reach grab bag".
Yesterday P8i was launched from Port Louis Mauritius at 2am. It reported Thuriya, Mr Tomy's yacht, has a broken mast and was hanging from the side. P8 established visual contact successfully. The waves are around 10-12 feet with heavy clouding and rain in the area.
The P8s are flying from Mauritius at the limit of its range and endurance.
On Google Earth, the exact location can be zoomed in to by typing the following in the search engine - 39° 33.66 S, 078° 1.73 E
According to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority's search and rescue manager Alan Lloyd, the specialised vessel Osiris was to arrive in the location of Tomy's vessel at approximately mid afternoon Canberra time. The area, which could be "treacherous" during poor weather conditions, was known to cause damage to vessels similar to that suffered by Mr Tomy's yacht.
Mr Tomy's location was traced approximately 1,900 nautical miles from Perth, Australia and about 2,700 nautical miles from Cape Comorin.
Mr Tomy's latest communication sent today was:
"Lugged cans of ice tea. Having that.vomitting continuingly. Chest burning" Position: 39′ 33.512 S 077′ 41.608 E
Commander Abhilash Tomy is immobile and in the cabin of his tiny boat. Before the big evacuation, the French ship plans to send inflatable boats to the officer with first aid kit and water. Irish sailor Gregor McGuckin, whose boat was also badly damaged in the storm, is also not very far from the officer.
The 39-year-old yachtsman was lying in 3rd place in the Golden Globe Race when he and fellow competitor, Irishman Gregor McGuckin were overtaken by a 70 knot storm and 15 metre seas on Friday. Mr Tomy's ketch rigged yacht Thuriya, was rolled through 360° and dismasted and the skipper suffered a back injury that has left him immobile.
Navy Spokesperson tweeted a couple hours ago that Mr Tomy will be rescued in a few hours.
Abhilash Tomy is running out of charge on his rescue communications devices. Less than 5 % on his YB3i texting unit and less than 9 % on his YB3i online tracker. Tracker fully operational but he is not responding to texts (his battery may be too low to transmit).
His rescue is being monitored at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi, as well as by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre at Melbourne, Australia.
Indian Navy's own ship INS Satpura is likely to arrive at his current location only by Friday, the Defence Ministry said.
The yacht in which Abhilash Tomy was participating in the Golden Globe Race, was located by an Indian Navy aircraft "rolling excessively" in the South Indian Ocean, a Defence spokesperson had said earlier in the day. The location in the south Indian Ocean was about 1,900 nautical miles from Perth in Australia.