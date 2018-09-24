Stranded Navy Officer's Rescue Updates: Abhilash Tomy Rescued By French Ship

Abhilash Tomy's rescue communications devices were running out of charge

Naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy, the only Indian to sail around the world non-stop was stranded in the Indian Ocean near Australia after being injured during a sailing race. He was rescued today by a French vessel, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

A French vessel Osiris rescued Commander Tomy from his location, the Defence Ministry said. Then an Australian Naval ship HMAS Ballarat, which has left Perth to bring him, will pick him up.

His rescue communications devices were running out of charge and he was barely responding to texts. The French vessel Osiris also faced hostile weather -- strong winds and eight-metre-high waves. The progress, however, was slow and steady that led to the rescue.

Here are the updates from Abhilash Tomy's rescue from the Indian Ocean: