Storm Hits West Tripura Damaging More Than 300 Houses

Weather officials said it is a nor'wester (Kalbaishakhi), typical to this time of year (Representational)

Hundreds of houses have been damaged, several trees uprooted and power lines snapped as strong winds accompanied by thundershower hit West Tripura district on Wednesday night, officials said.

A total of 382 houses have been damaged in the thunderstorm with waterlogging in several areas under the Agartala Municipal Corporation, chief state project officer of Disaster Management Authority, Sarat Das, said.

"Chief Secretary LK Gupta has already reviewed the situation along with senior officials and has asked to take necessary actions for draining water from the inundated areas," he added.

Power supply lines, which got snapped after trees fells on them, have been restored, the official said.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said the government is closely monitoring the situation and Biplab Deb has spoken to officials to expedite the restoration of supplies.

Weather department officials said it is a nor'wester (or the Kalbaishakhi), typical to this time of the year, and such storms would continue till the arrival of the monsoon next month.

"19.9 mm of average rainfall was recorded yesterday across the state. Storm and thundershower are in forecast today as well," Sudip Deb of Agartala MeT office said on Thursday.

