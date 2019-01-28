16 Trains Delayed Due To Dense Fog In Delhi, Rain Expected This Week

Saryu Express, Mahanagari Express, Dhanbad - Allepy Express, Amritsar MAil, Brahmputra Mail, Gangasutlej Express were among those delayed.

Delhi | Edited by (with inputs from Agencies) | Updated: January 28, 2019 09:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
16 Trains Delayed Due To Dense Fog In Delhi, Rain Expected This Week

The Met department has predicted light rain in Delhi from January 30 to February 2. (File)


New Delhi: 

Dense fog in Delhi on Monday morning affected rail services as 16 trains were delayed due to poor visibility. The minimum temperature was recorded of 6 degrees, reported news agency ANI.  

Trains such as Saryu Express, Mahanagari Express, Dhanbad-Alleppey Express, Amritsar Mail, Brahmputra Mail, Gangasutlej Express have been delayed by several hours.   

"There will be shallow to moderate fog on the mornings of Monday and Tuesday. Cold wave like conditions will also prevail in some parts of the city which will keep the maximum temperature at a low around 19 degrees Celsius," said a weather department official.  

The Met department has predicted light rain and thundershowers in Delhi from January 30 to February 2, that could see a slight dip in temperatures. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 8 to 9 degrees at that time.

Such weather conditions are bound to increase the pollution levels in the city with the Air Quality Index (AQI) expected to turn "very poor".

 The overall air quality in Delhi on Sunday was in the "poor" category.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Trains delayedThundershowers in DelhiDelhi Weather

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Amroha EncounterNitin GadkariIndia Vs New ZealandHardik PandyaManohar ParrikarPilot SmokingLive TVRahul GandhiHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmit ThackerayVenkateswara Rao

................................ Advertisement ................................