16 Trains Delayed Due To Dense Fog In Delhi, Rain Expected This Week

Dense fog in Delhi on Monday morning affected rail services as 16 trains were delayed due to poor visibility. The minimum temperature was recorded of 6 degrees, reported news agency ANI.

Trains such as Saryu Express, Mahanagari Express, Dhanbad-Alleppey Express, Amritsar Mail, Brahmputra Mail, Gangasutlej Express have been delayed by several hours.

"There will be shallow to moderate fog on the mornings of Monday and Tuesday. Cold wave like conditions will also prevail in some parts of the city which will keep the maximum temperature at a low around 19 degrees Celsius," said a weather department official.

The Met department has predicted light rain and thundershowers in Delhi from January 30 to February 2, that could see a slight dip in temperatures. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 8 to 9 degrees at that time.

Such weather conditions are bound to increase the pollution levels in the city with the Air Quality Index (AQI) expected to turn "very poor".

The overall air quality in Delhi on Sunday was in the "poor" category.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)