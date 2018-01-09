Delhi Shivers As Mercury Dips To 4.2 Degrees Celsius, Three Notches Below Normal Fog affected the movement of trains headed towards north India. Visibility was lowered due to moderate fog in many parts of the city.

Share EMAIL PRINT High humidity levels reducing visibility to 400 metres (representational) New Delhi: The national capital witnessed another cold morning with the mercury dipping to 4.2 degrees Celsius and high humidity levels reducing visibility to 400 metres.



"The minimum temperature at 8.30 am was recorded at 4.2 degrees, three notches below normal, while the humidity was 100 per cent," a weather official said.



Fog affected the movement of trains headed towards north India.



Visibility was lowered due to moderate fog in many parts of the city. At 8.30 am, the Palam station recorded a visibility of 400 metres, while it was 700 metres at Safdarjung, the official said.



According to a railways official, 45 north-bound trains were running late while 8 were rescheduled. 22 others were cancelled.



The weather office predicted a clear sky for the rest of the day. Maximum temperature is expected to settle around 19 degrees Celsius, it said.



Yesterday, the maximum temperature in the city settled at 20.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 5.7 degrees Celsius.



The national capital witnessed another cold morning with the mercury dipping to 4.2 degrees Celsius and high humidity levels reducing visibility to 400 metres."The minimum temperature at 8.30 am was recorded at 4.2 degrees, three notches below normal, while the humidity was 100 per cent," a weather official said.Fog affected the movement of trains headed towards north India.Visibility was lowered due to moderate fog in many parts of the city. At 8.30 am, the Palam station recorded a visibility of 400 metres, while it was 700 metres at Safdarjung, the official said.According to a railways official, 45 north-bound trains were running late while 8 were rescheduled. 22 others were cancelled. The weather office predicted a clear sky for the rest of the day. Maximum temperature is expected to settle around 19 degrees Celsius, it said.Yesterday, the maximum temperature in the city settled at 20.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 5.7 degrees Celsius.