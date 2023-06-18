Stop 'Undawn': NGO Says Chinese Game Hurts Sentiments Of Indians

Prahar alleged that Undawn involves weapons used by Chinese forces to attack the brave Indian soldiers.

Non-government organisation Prahar has urged the government to ban the online game Undawn, saying it was launched on June 15, the date of the Galawan incident, and portrays military uniforms and weapons used by Chinese soldiers to hurt the sentiments of Indians.

Prahar National Convenor and President Abhay Mishra said the game has been developed and published by group firms of Chinese internet major Tencent.

"Prahar has written to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) to stop the Chinese game Undawn, which is purportedly being launched on June 15, the anniversary of the Galwan incident, portraying military uniforms and same weapons that were used by Chinese soldiers is purported and hurtful to the sentiments of Indians," the NGO said in a statement.

Prahar said that it had earlier appealed to block the Chinese app. The appeal was also supported by the RSS-backed Swadeshi Jagaran Manch.

"India needs to be watchful of the Chinese soft influence, which is being used in recent years along with technology invasion and trade dominance. The launch of the Undawn game is an insult to India, to our brave soldiers and to our people. It is hurtful to the sentiments of Indians. Our children should not be allowed to play this game and come under the Chinese soft influence," Mishra said.

In the letter, Prahar explained that Undawn, the military-style Chinese game, involves players in military-style uniforms, armed with assault rifles and heavy weapons like M416, AK 47, G36, and MPX. Other weapons include stun bombs, decoy bombs, hand grenades and various kinds of bombs.

Prahar alleged that Undawn also involves weapons used by Chinese forces to attack the brave Indian soldiers.

"One of the prominent categories of weapons in the game is the Melee weapons. This includes the infamous combined maces with spikes and sharp edges that the Chinese used to bludgeon our soldiers. Twenty of our Bravehearts lost their lives owing to these melee weapons used by the Chinese army," the statement said.

Mishra also said that Prahar is studying the government's decision to unblock Battle Ground Mobile India in India and will again appeal to the authorities to ban the game.

A query sent to Tencent and Krafton in this regard did not elicit any immediate reply.