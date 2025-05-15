Video: Indian Army's Tanks, Mechanised Infantry Roll Out At Firing Range

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps conducted an exercise at a field range to validate joint operations and combat in all kinds of terrain, among other capabilities.

Units involved included infantry, artillery, armoured, mechanised infantry, special forces, aviation, engineers and signals, the Trishakti Corps said in a post on X.

It said the exercise validated "jointness, tech-enabled warfare, rapid mobility and all-terrain operations."

A high-octane video posted by the Trishakti Corps showed tanks, armoured fighting vehicles, shoulder-fired anti-tank missiles, etc being used in the exercise held at Teesta Field Firing Range in West Bengal.

The Trishakti Corps is headquartered in Siliguri, located in what is known as the 'Chicken's Neck', the land that connects India's northeast region with the rest of the country.

"Exercise Teesta Prahar at Teesta Field Firing Range showcased synergy across Infantry, Artillery, Armoured, Mechanised Infantry, Special Forces, Aviation, Engineers & Signals. Validated: jointness, tech-enabled warfare, rapid mobility & all-terrain operations," the Trishakti Corps said in the post on X.

Exercise #TeestaPrahar at Teesta Field Firing Range showcased synergy across Infantry, Artillery, Armoured, Mechanised Infantry, Special Forces, Aviation, Engineers & Signals.



Validated: jointness, tech-enabled warfare, rapid mobility & all-terrain operations.#IndianArmy... pic.twitter.com/WaoQBstTh5 — Trishakticorps_IA (@trishakticorps) May 15, 2025

A key highlight of the exercise was the deployment and validation of newly inducted next-generation weapon systems, military platforms, and advanced battlefield technologies, as a part of the Indian Army's emphasis on modernisation.

In addition, the exercise reinforced the army's ability to operate swiftly and effectively across varied terrain and adverse weather conditions.

Exercise Teesta Prahar also featured tactical drills, battle rehearsals, and adaptive manoeuvres aimed at refining responses to dynamic combat scenarios.