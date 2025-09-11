Army Successfully Conducts Exercise Siyom Prahar, Validates Drone Tactics

The Indian Army successfully conducted Exercise Siyom Prahar from September 8 to 10, a major field training exercise aimed at validating the employment of drone technology in modern tactical operations.

Organised under realistic battlefield conditions, the exercise marked a significant step forward in operational preparedness by integrating drones seamlessly across both tactical and operational depths.

"The scope of employment extended from persistent surveillance and battlefield reconnaissance to target acquisition and precision strike, thereby underscoring the transformative role of drones in enhancing combat effectiveness," said defence sources.

"The central focus of the exercise was the development and validation of new Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) suited for future battlefields," they added.

These included innovative methods for integrating drone inputs with conventional firepower, refining joint targeting processes and ensuring rapid decision-making in fluid combat scenarios.

The exercise also highlighted the importance of adaptability and synergy between traditional combat arms and emerging technological enablers.

Through Exercise Siyom Prahar, the Indian Army reaffirmed its enduring commitment to remain at the forefront of military innovation.

"By blending cutting-edge technologies such as unmanned aerial systems with proven warfighting skills, the Army continues to ensure that it is prepared to meet evolving challenges across the spectrum of conflict," officials said.

The outcomes of the exercise provide valuable lessons for operational integration, force multipliers and future employment concepts.

Most importantly, Exercise Siyom Prahar showcased the Army's resolve to harness technology as a decisive factor in securing operational superiority, thereby enhancing overall combat readiness and ensuring it remains future-ready and combat capable.

