'Stooge Of Amit Shah': Left Slams Delhi Police On JNU Suspects' List

Delhi police released pictures of the suspects in the January 5 violence

Left leaders on Friday accused the Delhi Police of being a "government stooge" after the force claimed, of the nine suspects involved in the JNU violence, seven are from the Left-leaning student bodies.

The police on Friday released pictures of the suspects in the January 5 violence and claimed JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was one of them.

"It is sad that Delhi Police has become the stooge of Home Minister Amit Shah. In JNU, the reality is that ABVP and RSS activists attacked students and Delhi Police today did not say a word on it. Delhi Police now has zero credibility," CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat told PTI.

Hitting out at Mr Shah, CPI general secretary D Raja said that the Delhi Police's revelation was an attempt by the government to hurt the ongoing protests against the amended citizenship act that is being led by Left-leaning student bodies.

"They have charged the victims. It's ridiculous. While the Delhi Police have identified Left-leaning students, TV channels have these goons confessing to attacking students. Why is Delhi Police not investigating this? This is just an attempt to damage the CAA protests. It is in public knowledge who the perpetrators of the violence were," he said.

"The question that the police have to answer is that who were the masked goons who entered JNU while they were waiting outside and how could they enter the premises," he added.