Stock Market Live Updates: Trends on GIFT Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 62 points or 0.25%. The Nifty futures were trading around 24,303 level.
Equity benchmark indices rebounded on Tuesday (March 10) after two days of decline, supported by a sharp fall in Brent crude oil prices, which dropped over 25% from around $115 to below $90 per barrel. Global markets rallied 2-7% amid hopes of easing geopolitical tensions after Donald Trump suggested the conflict with Iran may end soon.
At the close on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 rose 233 points to 24,261 and BSE Sensex gained 636 points to 78,202. Lower oil prices boosted Auto, Tyre, and PSU Bank stocks, while fertiliser stocks surged on expectations of higher natural gas allocation. Broader markets also gained on bargain buying.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Sensex Today Live News: Asian Shares Rise After IEA Propose Release Of Crude Oil Reserves
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has proposed the largest-ever release of crude oil reserves, according to media reports, which caused Asian markets to rise on Wednesday while oil prices lost all of their gains.
Sensex Today Live News: Check Weekly Sectoral Performance
From Lockheed To Palantir, Defence Stocks Rally Amid Iran-US War
The escalating conflict in the Middle East has triggered a powerful rally in defence stocks across global markets, as investors reposition portfolios toward industries tied to national security and military technology. Read full report here
'Gift nifty trading about 67 points down, soft opening expected'
Akshay Chinchalkar, Managing Partner and Head of Market Strategy, The Wealth Company, said, "Asian markets are up this morning, with Korea yet again seeing the biggest gains of over 3%. The Gift nifty though is trading about 67 points down, so a soft opening is expected. Yesterday's candle on the Nifty was a "hammer", which is a bullish formation with a long lower shadow, so it remains to be seen if we will test resistance which sits in the 24370 - 24416 area. Support spans the 23700 - 24080 area, but with conflicting geopolitical news flow coming in, expect higher-than-average volatility. Meanwhile, derivatives data from yesterday's session showed that foreign investors and prop traders remained positive, while retail investors went bearish."