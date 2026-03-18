Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty opened in green for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. At 9:19 am, Sensex was trading points 444.73 higher at 76,515.57, while the Nifty 50 was at 23,716.55, climbing 135 points.
The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 is set for a positive open on Wednesday. The rupee opened at 92.42 against the US dollar versus the previous close of 92.37
Earlier, Asia-Pacific markets gained in early trade. Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indices ended 0.25 per cent and 0.10 per cent higher.
After rising more than 3 per cent on Tuesday, Brent futures edged back 67 cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $102.75 a barrel on Wednesday.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee Opens 4 Paise Lower At 92.42
The rupee opened at 92.42 against the US dollar versus the previous close of 92.37. In Tuesday's trade, rupee declined 12 paise to settle at an all-time low of 92.40 amid rising crude oil prices and sustained outflow of foreign funds.
Share Market News: Check InvestorAi Strategic View
Nifty 23,580 ↑0.7% | VIX ~20 ↓12% | Brent $103/bbl | FII -Rs 52.7K Cr MTD | PCR 0.58
The Thesis
InvestorAi is positioning for a relief rally that rewards domestic-facing cyclicals while crude stays above $100. With VIX cooling from 22.6 to near 20 and the Nifty clawing back above 23,500 on its third consecutive recovery session, the models are loading into energy downstream, consumption, infrastructure, and rate-sensitive financials - sectors where earnings visibility is high and FII selling has created a valuation reset. The PCR at 0.58 reflects aggressive call positioning, signalling that the options market believes the worst of the correction is behind us.
Where We're Concentrated
Conviction clusters in three themes: energy downstream (refinery margins widen as crude rips past $100 with Hormuz disruptions), domestic consumption (value buying after a 9% Nifty drawdown), and infrastructure/capex plays (government spending remains the structural backstop). BankNifty outperforming Nifty by ~45bps confirms financial heavyweights are leading the recovery, and the DII wall of ₹12,600 Cr on Monday tells you domestic money isn't flinching. The thesis breaks if Brent pushes through $110 and the Strait of Hormuz blockade intensifies - that would reprice inflation expectations and stall the recovery.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Hindustan Petroleum (HINDPETRO)
Downstream refiners are the direct beneficiaries of elevated crack spreads while crude supply anxiety lifts product margins. With Brent above $100 and marketing margins normalising, HPCL captures both the fear premium and the earnings tailwind.
Defensive Growth
Tata Consumer Products (TATACONSUM)
Consumption names with pricing power are the natural hedge when FIIs are dumping ₹52,000 Cr in a month. Domestic demand remains intact, and the stock has been re-rated into oversold territory.
Capex Anchor
Larsen & Toubro (LT)
India's infrastructure order book isn't slowing regardless of what happens in the Strait of Hormuz. LT is the cleanest expression of government capex at a valuation that now reflects the correction.
Energy Transition
Tata Power (TATAPOWER)
Elevated crude makes the case for renewables acceleration louder. Tata Power's green portfolio is growing while conventional generation margins improve in a high-energy-price environment.
Refinery Margin Play
Bharat Petroleum (BPCL)
Same downstream thesis as HINDPETRO but with a strong confidence signal. The twin OMC bet tells you the models see a structural, not tactical, margin expansion in Indian refining.
One Thing to Watch
Brent crude at $110. A sustained move above that level would shift the narrative from "downstream earnings tailwind" to "current account crisis." Below $110, the recovery playbook holds. Above it, the entire book needs repricing.
Share Market Live News: Liquidity Faces Squeeze As Rs 2 Lakh Crore Flows To Tax Kitty
Liquidity surplus in India's banking system, a key driver of short-term borrowing rates, narrowed to Rs 75,483 crore as of Monday.
Share Market News: Check Expert View By Akshay Chinchalkar
Akshay Chinchalkar, Managing Partner and Head of Markets Strategy at the Wealth Company
Over to stocks, and the nifty rose 0.7% to 23581 as regional equities were holding up. The India VIX dropped over 8%. Mid- and small caps also rose. Ten of the 12 NSE sectors advanced, with metal stocks gaining 2.8% and becoming the day's top performers. IT stocks were the worst performers on the day, as they fell 1%. Speaking nifty stocks, Eternal was the day's best stock with a 5.7% gain while Wipro was the top loser as it fell 1.9%. Technically speaking, yesterday's intraday reversal from our 24655 upside hurdle shows this level matters. However, with the session closing above Monday's "piercing line" high, this rebound may have legs and the next resistance zone between 23700 and 23845 is likely to come into play today. Meanwhile, support lies in the 23325 - 23512 zone.
Why Oil Prices Dipped Slightly Even As Iran War Rages On?
Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday morning after data from the American Petroleum Institute indicated a build-up in US crude inventories, news agency Reuters reported. Also, the Iraqi government and Kurdish authorities reached a deal to resume oil exports via Turkey's Ceyhan port.
IDBI Bank Share Price Down 35%: What Triggered Crash, Should Account-Holders Worry
Shares of IDBI Bank have seen a sharp sell-off over the past week. The stock is now down nearly 35 per cent from its recent high of Rs 118.5. In just two sessions, it has fallen about 20 per cent. It also came close to its 52-week low of Rs 72.04. Read full report here