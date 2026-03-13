Stock Market Highlights: Indian benchmark indices witnessed its worst week in four years as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate. Investors lost Rs 19.3 lakh this week, and about Rs 9.5 lakh crore on Friday alone as crude oil prices again crossed the $100-mark after a brief respite. At the close, Nifty was down 488 points at 23,151 while Sensex fell 1,470 points to 74,563. Meanwhile, rupee hit a new low against the US dollar.
At 1:00 pm, the Nifty50 was trading 1.9 per cent or 448 points down at 23,189, and the Sensex was trading 1.7 per cent or 1367 points down at 74,664. Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were the top losers in the Nifty50 index.
Besides oil concern, the markets are also under pressure as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have continued heavy selling. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continue to provide support.
Previously on Thursday, markets closed sharply lower. Auto, consumer, and financial stocks led the selloff, while select commodity counters saw some buying interest.
Stock Market Highlights: Fitch sees India's GDP growth at 7.5% in FY26
Fitch Rating estimates India's GDP growth rate at 7.5 per cent in financial year 2026. The inflation is expected to be at 4.5 per cent by December, 2026.
Ministry of Finance has sought approval for Economic Stabilisation Fund to deal with the war-induced volatility, according to reports.
The rupee extended losses and hit a new low of 92.42 against the US dollar.
The Nifty India Volatility Index jumped 6.32 per cent to 22.88 so far on Friday. The index was up 4.27 per cent higher at 22.44 as of 2:18 pm.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crash erodes Rs 9.44 trillion investors' wealth
Oil and gas supply crunch due to the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran eroded Rs 9.44 trillion investors' wealth in Friday's session. The BSE-listed market-cap was at Rs 430.28 trillion versus Rs 439.72 trillion at Thursday's close.
The Sensex extended losses as Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, and Maruti Suzuki India shares weighed.
'Nifty in USD terms has fallen close to levels last seen during the April 2025'
As per stock market analyst Nidhi Sharma, "Markets are currently surrounded by extreme pessimism. Continuous selling by foreign investors in recent months has pushed valuations lower after a long phase of consolidation. As a result of this sustained pressure, the Nifty in USD terms has fallen close to levels last seen during the April 2025 market bottom and the peak of January 2022. However, market history suggests that the most attractive long-term opportunities often emerge when sentiment is at its weakest and valuations have already corrected significantly. For investors who have been waiting for a meaningful entry since the strong post-Covid rally, such phases may once again begin to attract attention for long-term positioning."
Stock Market Decline: Key Factors Behind The Recent Correction
Rising Crude Oil Prices Add Pressure: One of the major reasons behind the recent decline in the stock market is the sharp rise in crude oil prices. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and concerns about supply disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz have pushed oil prices higher. Since India is a large importer of crude oil, rising prices increase the country's import bill and create inflationary pressure. Higher fuel costs also negatively impact sectors such as aviation, paints, logistics, and chemicals, which depend heavily on energy inputs.
FII Outflows Weigh on Market Sentiment: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been reducing their exposure to emerging markets, including India. Global uncertainties and relatively higher yields in developed markets, particularly the United States, are attracting foreign capital away from emerging economies. Continuous FII selling often creates pressure on large-cap stocks and leads to broader market weakness.
Profit Booking After Recent Market Rally: Another key factor contributing to the market decline is profit booking by investors. After a strong rally in previous months, many investors are locking in gains at higher levels. Such profit-taking is a normal market phenomenon and usually results in short-term corrections.
Inflation and Interest Rate Concerns: Rising commodity prices are also raising concerns about inflation. If inflation remains elevated, central banks may keep interest rates higher for longer, which can limit liquidity and impact equity market valuations.
Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP Technical & Derivatives, Retail Research, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Limited
As of 12:00 pm, the Nifty 50 is trading near a crucial long-term rising trend line support on the weekly chart, indicating that the index is at a decisive technical level. A close below 23,300 would confirm a breakdown from this trend line, which could turn the near-term outlook negative for the index.
On the downside, immediate support is seen in the gap zone of 23,207-22,924, which may act as an important demand area in the short term. However, failure to hold this gap support could intensify selling pressure.
If the gap zone gets filled, the index may drift toward the 78.6 per cent. Fibonacci retracement level of the previous up move from 21,743 to the all-time high of 26,373, indicating deeper corrective potential. From the derivatives perspective, PCR stands at 0.58, reflecting cautious sentiment in the market.
At 12;27, BSE Sensex was trading at 74,989.53, dropping 1,000 points.
Stock Market Live Updates: Conviction Picks By InvestorAi
JSW ENERGY HIGHEST CONVICTION
Pure energy momentum with crude at $97 and power demand structurally re-rating. Five-model agreement is rare.
APL APOLLO TUBES HIGHEST CONFIDENCE
Infrastructure capex play at a discount after the selloff; tubes and pipes demand tracks government spending regardless of crude direction.
TATA POWER
Straddles crude beneficiary and renewables transition; dual exposure hedges within the energy thesis itself.
GLENMARK
Pharma rotation target when VIX reprices above 21; institutions park here first in risk-off regimes.
TCS
Rupee at 92.4 is a direct earnings tailwind for IT services; large-cap quality in a market offering none.
One Thing to Watch
Crude above $95 keeps energy conviction intact. A break below on IEA reserve release or Iran de-escalation headlines flips the book toward pure defensives - pharma and IT survive that scenario, energy doesn't.
'Crude At $97 With Hormuz Shut-In Risk Puts Energy At Front Of The Book'
InvestorAI - Daily Intelligence
"Crude at $97 with Hormuz shut-in risk puts energy at the front of the book - JSWENERGY and TATAPOWER carry the strongest conviction this cycle has produced. Behind it, a four-name IT cluster (TCS, Infy, KPIT, Mphasis) plays the rupee weakness angle as USD/INR pushes past 92.4. Pharma rounds out the defensive rotation with VIX above 21."
'Uncertainty of war & resulting oil shock is impacting markets'
Shravan Shetty, Managing Director, Primus Partners
The markets are continuing to fall with nifty almost 4.5 per cent down this week. The uncertainty of the war and resulting oil shock is impacting the markets. With most supply from Middle Eastern oil producers significantly reducing production and uncertainty on when the strait of Hormuz open expect further correction as we see both lower demand and higher inflation.
Investors Lose Rs 5.87 Trillion In A Day As Markets Tumble. Here's Why
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors lose Rs 5.87 trillion as US-Iran disrupts energy supply
The market-cap of BSE-listed companies decreased Rs 5.87 trillion to Rs 433.85 trillion from Rs 439.72 trillion at Thursday's close.
'In wake of the Middle East crisis, pipeline inflationary risks are in focus'
Radhika Rao, Senior Economist & Executive Director, DBS Bank
Inflation numbers are close to expectations, as disinflation in food continues to ease even as precious metals gain. In wake of the Middle East crisis, pipeline inflationary risks are in focus on potential upside pressure on cooking gas prices, industrial fuels and derivative products/ segments. These pressure points coupled with a softer rupee are expected to result in an extended pause by the policy committee.
Gold, Silver Prices Rise Amid War Uncertainity: Check Rates In Your City
Gold, Silver Prices Rise Amid War Uncertainity: Check Rates In Your City
At 10:00 am, the Nifty50 was trading 1.24 per cent or 294.05 points down at 23,345.10, and the Sensex was trading 1.12 per cent or 882.93 points down at 75,151.49.
Sensex extended losses after opening, dropping 805 points to trade at 75,173 at 9:58 am.
The Nifty India Volatility Index was up 0.67 per cent to 21.66, indicating heightened fear among the traders and a significant volatility in the market.
In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.67 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 1.03 per cent.
The rupee opened at 92.33 against the US dollar, just shy of its record low of 92.37 a dollar. It settled at 92.20 a dollar on Thursday, according to data on Bloomberg.
Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were trading 1.13 per cent and 1.23 per cent down, respectively. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P ASX 200 rose 0.25 per cent.
Gold prices rose on Friday, as investors evaluated the economic impact of the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
Dollar Set For Second Weekly Gain As Iran War Intensifies
The dollar held on to its gains on Friday and was headed for a second consecutive weekly rise since the war in Iran began.
Asian stocks declined in early trading on Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.
Rupee Nears 93, Inflation At 10-Month High: What It Means For Your Money
India is facing a fresh bout of economic uncertainty as global oil prices surge and the rupee weakens sharply. Retail inflation has climbed to a 10-month high, while the currency has slipped close to the Rs 93-per-dollar mark -- developments that could gradually affect household budgets. Read full report here