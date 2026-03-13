Stock Market Highlights: Indian benchmark indices witnessed its worst week in four years as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate. Investors lost Rs 19.3 lakh this week, and about Rs 9.5 lakh crore on Friday alone as crude oil prices again crossed the $100-mark after a brief respite. At the close, Nifty was down 488 points at 23,151 while Sensex fell 1,470 points to 74,563. Meanwhile, rupee hit a new low against the US dollar.

At 1:00 pm, the Nifty50 was trading 1.9 per cent or 448 points down at 23,189, and the Sensex was trading 1.7 per cent or 1367 points down at 74,664. Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were the top losers in the Nifty50 index.

Besides oil concern, the markets are also under pressure as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have continued heavy selling. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continue to provide support.

Previously on Thursday, markets closed sharply lower. Auto, consumer, and financial stocks led the selloff, while select commodity counters saw some buying interest.

