Statue Of Swami Vivekananda At JNU Will Inspire All, Instill Courage: PM Modi

PM Modi unveiled Swami Vivekananda's statue at JNU virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus and asserted that people may have ideological differences but ideology should be seen supporting and not opposing the nation in matters of national interest.

Giving priority to one's ideology over national interest has harmed the democratic system of the country a lot, he said in his address to students after unveiling the statue through video conferencing.

The decision to install a life-sized statue of Swami Vivekananda is imbued with symbolism.

In his address, PM Modi said good reforms were earlier considered bad politics but now it is good politics because his government's intentions and commitments are pure, and it has prepared a "protection shield" for the poor and other vulnerable sections before carrying out reforms.

People have endorsed our reform measures with their votes, he said.

The prime minister said the statue in the campus will inspire everyone and instil courage and compassion that Swami Vivekananda wanted to see in everyone.

"Swami Vivekanda wanted that education in the country should be such that it provides self-confidence to individuals and make them "atmanirbhar" in every way. The new National Education Policy is on the same line and has inclusion at its core," he added.