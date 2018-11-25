Star Campaigners PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi All Set For Rallies In Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Telangana on November 27.

Campaigning for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls is set to reach a crescendo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders' scheduled rallies in the state this week.

PM Modi will address rallies at Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar on November 27, state BJP president K Laxman said on Saturday. He will address another campaign meeting at the Lal Bahadur stadium in Hyderabad on December 3, ahead of elections scheduled on December 7, he said.

BJP president Amit Shah, who will be part of the campaign on Sunday, will visit Telangana again on November 28 and December 2.

Rahul Gandhi will be part of a road show at Parigi and Chevella near Hyderabad on November 29, according to former Congress MLA T Rammohan Reddy. The Congress chief had attended a public meeting at Medchal on the outskirts of Hyderabad along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on November 23.

The tour schedule of Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is being finalised and he is likely to campaign in Telangana on November 28 and 29, TDP polit bureau member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy said.

The BJP is going solo in the state Assembly polls while the Congress is leading a 'grand alliance' of opposition parties including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

For the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), its president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already been addressing campaign rallies across the state.

His son KT Rama Rao, who is a minister in the caretaker government, has been canvassing in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region.