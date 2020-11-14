Stanford University Names World's Top 2% Scientists, 36 Are From 2 IITs

22 researchers from IIT Guwahati figure in Stanford University's list of top global scientists

At least 14 scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Banaras Hindu University have figured among the top two per cent scientists in a global list compiled by the prestigious Standford University.

The list also includes 22 faculty members or researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.

The US-based Stanford University has recently released a list that represents the top 2 per cent of the most-cited scientists in various disciplines. The exhaustive list has 1,59,683 persons with nearly 1,500 scientists, doctors and engineers in India.

"The list includes the name of 14 professors of Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University). All these have been selected on the basis of their research paper's international evaluation," IIT BHU Director Pramod Kumar Jain said.

The fourteen faculty members from IIT-BHU include - Rajiv Prakash, Dean (Research and Development); Pralaya Maiti and Dhananjay Pandey from the School of Material Science and Technology; Yogesh Chandra Sharma and PC Pandey from the Chemistry Department; Brahmeshwar Mishra, Sanjay Singh, SK Singh and MS Muthu from Pharmaceutical Engineering and Technology; Devendra Kumar from Ceramic Engineering; Subir Das from Mathematical Sciences; Rakesh Kumar Singh from Physics; Zahra Sarkar from Mechanical Department and Om Prakash.

Led by Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, the IIT Guwahati faculty members have been ranked for their research publications citations for 2019 and their lifetime contribution to their fields of research.

"This recognition of several faculty in the world's top 2% of Scientists List has placed IIT Guwahati in the global map of science and has brought great pride to the institute. I congratulate all the 22 Scientists and their hard-work and commitment to furthering Science," Prof. Sitharam said in a statement.

The report was prepared by Prof. John PA Loannidis of Stanford University and his team.

The database, according to IIT Guwahati, was created to provide updated analyses and a publicly available database of top scientists that provide standardized information on citations, h-index, co-authorship-adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions, and a composite indicator.

The IIT Guwahati faculty members featured in the list are from various scientific fields -- the Departments of civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Chemical Engineering, Biosciences and Bioengineering, Chemistry, Electrical and Electronics.

