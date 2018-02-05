"I Stand 100% With What I Said": Swara Bhasker On "Padmavaat" Open Letter Swara Bhasker's critique of "Padmaavat" as a movie that glorifies 'Sati' and 'Jauhar', sparked a war of words between celebrities like Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Vivek Agnihotri and Raveena Tandoon slamming her.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Swara Bhasker found herself bombarded with critical tweet after her letter to Bhansali. Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker said on Sunday she would stick to her "reduced to vagina" remark on "Padmaavat" despite the adverse reactions she has received in the past few days. She had made the comment after watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial historical drama that was released on January 25.



"Everything is in my letter. I stand 100 percent with what I said," Swara was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS. The actress was in Mumbai to attend the Lakme India Fashion Week 2018 finale.



Swara, in an open letter published on



However, Swara countered the critics in a tweet saying that people



Later, Deepika Padukone, who plays the lead in the movie, said Swara probably "



The movie "Padmaavat" remained mired in controversies ahead of its release. Groups such as Karni Sena accused the filmmaker of distorting history and showing Rani Padmavati in poor light.



(With inputs from IANS)



Actress Swara Bhasker said on Sunday she would stick to her "reduced to vagina" remark on "Padmaavat" despite the adverse reactions she has received in the past few days. She had made the comment after watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial historical drama that was released on January 25."Everything is in my letter. I stand 100 percent with what I said," Swara was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS. The actress was in Mumbai to attend the Lakme India Fashion Week 2018 finale.Swara, in an open letter published on The Wire , had criticised "Padmaavat" for glorifying ancient Hindu practices - "Sati" and "Jauhar". Several celebrities like Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Vivek Agnihotri and Raveena Tandoon slammed Swara for her open letter where she had written: "It would be nice if the vaginas are respected; but in the unfortunate case that they are not, a woman can continue to live. She need not be punished with death, because another person disrespected her vagina without her consent."However, Swara countered the critics in a tweet saying that people remembered only the word "vagina" in the 2,440-word article.Later, Deepika Padukone, who plays the lead in the movie, said Swara probably " missed the disclaimer " in the beginning of the movie. She also said that sometimes people just miss the fact that the film was set in the 13th century when rituals like these were practiced. The movie "Padmaavat" remained mired in controversies ahead of its release. Groups such as Karni Sena accused the filmmaker of distorting history and showing Rani Padmavati in poor light.(With inputs from IANS)