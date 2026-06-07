Stabbed, Left For Dead: Bloodbath In UP's Hapur After Rival Gangs Clash

A young man was left critically injured after a knife attack in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. The attack stemmed from a dispute dating back several days.

On the night of 5 June, three friends -- Sahil, Sajim, and Deepanshu -- were out together in Hapur. They came across another group comprising Arman, Faizan, and several associates.

An argument broke out between the two sides, which soon turned violent.

Deepanshu was allegedly struck multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon during the altercation. The attackers fled the scene, leaving him behind. His friend Sahil later took him to the hospital, where he remains under treatment.

Lalit Sharma, Deepanshu's brother, said, "My younger brother was returning with his friends when Faizan and Arman attacked him with a knife. They left him there, believing he was dead. Later, his friend Sahil got him admitted to the hospital."

According to the police, there was a falling-out between Sahil, Sajim, and Arman, Faizan, on June 1. That earlier dispute had left bad blood between the two groups, which is believed to have ultimately led to the violence on 5 June.

The incident had been wrongly linked by some social media users to the so-called 'Khoda incident' in neighbouring Ghaziabad, where a 17-year-old Surya Pratap Chauhan was stabbed to death.

Hapur police have firmly denied any such connection, stating that the attack stemmed from a personal rivalry and urging the public not to spread or act on unverified claims.

A formal case has been registered against Arman, Faizan, and others named in the complaint filed by Deepanshu's family. Hapur Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh confirmed that action is already underway.

"One person has been arrested so far. We are in the process of arresting more people," he said.