Sridevi Was Motionless In Bathtub When Boney Kapoor Found Her: Report According to the report, Boney Kapoor, who had left Dubai for Mumbai, returned on Saturday evening to surprise his wife. He reportedly woke Sridevi around 5.30 pm and the couple chatted for around 15 minutes, the report says.

672 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sridevi's shocked family says she didn't have any heart condition. (File) New Delhi: Sridevi was getting ready for dinner with her husband Boney Kapoor in Dubai when she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in her room in the Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel, says



According to the report, Boney Kapoor, who had left Dubai for Mumbai, returned on Saturday evening to surprise his wife. He reportedly woke



Then Boney Kapoor asked her to dinner. The 54-year-old star went to the washroom to get ready. When she didn't come out for some time, her husband knocked, then forced open the door to see the actor "lying motionless in a bathtub full of water", according to the Khaleej Times.



"He tried to revive her and when he could not, he called a friend of his. After that, he informed the police at 9pm," the report says, quoting a source.



She could not be revived. Her shocked family says she didn't have any heart condition. Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, and daughter Khushi Kapoor had gone to Dubai for the nephew's wedding.



Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor had gone to Dubai for the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. Her older daughter Jhanvi, who is debuting in films, stayed back in Mumbai for a shoot.



Boney Kapoor had returned to Mumbai after the wedding, but returned to surprise Sridevi.



The Sridevi's sudden death has left millions of fans in India and elsewhere in complete shock. In countless tributes, she was billed as the first female superstar of Indian cinema.Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor had gone to Dubai for the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. Her older daughter Jhanvi, who is debuting in films, stayed back in Mumbai for a shoot. Boney Kapoor had returned to Mumbai after the wedding, but returned to surprise Sridevi.The family waited yesterday for the legendary actor's body as Dubai authorities carried out an autopsy. The body will be flown to Mumbai today for the funeral.



Sridevi was getting ready for dinner with her husband Boney Kapoor in Dubai when she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in her room in the Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel, says a report in the Khaleej Times , quoting family sources.According to the report, Boney Kapoor, who had left Dubai for Mumbai, returned on Saturday evening to surprise his wife. He reportedly woke Sridevi around 5.30 pm and the couple chatted for around 15 minutes, the report says.Then Boney Kapoor asked her to dinner. The 54-year-old star went to the washroom to get ready. When she didn't come out for some time, her husband knocked, then forced open the door to see the actor "lying motionless in a bathtub full of water", according to the Khaleej Times."He tried to revive her and when he could not, he called a friend of his. After that, he informed the police at 9pm," the report says, quoting a source.She could not be revived. Her shocked family says she didn't have any heart condition.