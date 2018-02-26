Sridevi's Body To Be Brought Back To Mumbai Today For Last Rites: Updates

Sridevi was loved by millions for her roles in a number of iconicmovies in several languages.

Here are the updates and reactions after the death of Sridevi:

The funeral of superstar Sridevi, who died in Dubai on Saturday evening, is expected to take place in Mumbai today. Her family, in a statement said, her body will be brought back to India today.Sridevi, 54, collapsed in her hotel room in Dubai on Saturday evening and a medical team had failed to revive her. She was declared dead when she was taken to the hospital, Indian ambassador in UAE Navdeep Suri told NDTV. Sridevi's brother-in-law and actor Sanjay Kapoor said she had no history of heart ailment. The sudden death left her legions of fans and the film industry shocked and heartbroken. Many people from Bollywood visited Sridevi's brother-in-law's home in Mumbai on Sunday.