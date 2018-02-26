Sridevi's Body To Be Brought Back To Mumbai Today For Last Rites: Updates

Sridevi, , along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi, was in Dubai to attend the wedding of nephew Mohit Marwah.

Posted by | Updated: February 26, 2018 08:19 IST
Sridevi was loved by millions for her roles in a number of iconicmovies in several languages.

The funeral of superstar Sridevi, who died in Dubai on Saturday evening, is expected to take place in Mumbai today. Her family, in a statement said, her body will be brought back to India today.Sridevi, 54, collapsed in her hotel room in Dubai on Saturday evening and a medical team had failed to revive her. She was declared dead when she was taken to the hospital, Indian ambassador in UAE Navdeep Suri told NDTV. Sridevi's brother-in-law and actor Sanjay Kapoor said she had no history of heart ailment. The sudden death left her legions of fans and the film industry shocked and heartbroken. Many people from Bollywood visited Sridevi's brother-in-law's home in Mumbai on Sunday.


 

Here are the updates and reactions after the death of Sridevi:




Feb 26, 2018
08:19 (IST)
Rajinikanth to go to Mumbai to attend the last rites of Sridevi.
Feb 26, 2018
07:49 (IST)
Feb 26, 2018
07:27 (IST)
Sridevi's Body To Be Brought In Private Jet Arranged By Anil Ambani
The 13-seater private jet, (Embraer-135BJ) belonging to Reliance Transport & Travel Ltd, left Mumbai for Dubai around 1.30 pm on Sunday.
Feb 26, 2018
07:22 (IST)
Industrialist Anil Ambani has reportedly sent an aircraft to Dubai to bring back Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor's body to India.
