Sridevi's Body To Be Brought Back To Mumbai Today For Last Rites: Updates

The funeral of superstar Sridevi, who died in Dubai on Saturday evening, is expected to take place in Mumbai today. Her family, in a statement said, her body will be brought back to India today.Sridevi, 54, collapsed in her hotel room in Dubai on Saturday evening and a medical team had failed to revive her. She was declared dead when she was taken to the hospital, Indian ambassador in UAE Navdeep Suri told NDTV. Sridevi's brother-in-law and actor Sanjay Kapoor said she had no history of heart ailment. The sudden death left her legions of fans and the film industry shocked and heartbroken. Many people from Bollywood visited Sridevi's brother-in-law's home in Mumbai on Sunday.
Early morning visuals from outside #Sridevi's residence in Mumbai's Andheri. Her mortal remains to be brought back to India today. pic.twitter.com/1xCCXWXBOu- ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018
Sridevi's Body To Be Brought In Private Jet Arranged By Anil Ambani
The 13-seater private jet, (Embraer-135BJ) belonging to Reliance Transport & Travel Ltd, left Mumbai for Dubai around 1.30 pm on Sunday.
