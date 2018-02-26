A Special Tribute To Sridevi By Odisha's Sand Artsit Sudarsan Pattnaik

Tribute to one of the brightest star of Indian cinema #Sridevi . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message "We will miss you"

. #RIPSridevipic.twitter.com/NuMYnKWnO7 - Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 25, 2018

The Bollywood icon Sridevi, 54, passed away in Dubai on Saturday due to cardiac arrest. After the news of megastar's death broke out, countess tributes started to pour in from across the world for the legendary actress. Among them, one special tribute was from Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik, a noted sand artist from Odisha who has made thousands of sand art works on Odisha's Puri beach. With the message, "We will miss you", Mr Pattnaik, made a heartfelt sand art for Sridevi. He wrote: "Tribute to one of the brightest star of Indian cinema # Sridevi . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message "We will miss you". #RIPSridevi"

Sridevi was born in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi in 1963. Her real name was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapa. She started acting at the age of 12 and her first film was Julie in 1975. Sridevi worked in over 300 films in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films with great ease. Some of her most popular and remembered roles have been in films like Lamhe, Chaalbaaz, Sadma, Chandni, English Vinglish, Tohfa, among others.



For her contribution to the entertainment industry, Sridevi was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013. She has also won 5 Filmfare awards.

Sridevi was married to film producer Boney Kapoor in 1966 and the couple has two daughters- Jahnvi and Khushi. Her last film Mom won her acclaim from fans and critics. While Sridevi was not shooting for any film at present, she will be seen last in Shahrukh Khan's upcoming film Zero, where she plays herself in a small cameo.

