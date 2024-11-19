Assam Renames Karimganj District, It Is Now Called...

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. (File)

The Assam government on Tuesday decided to change the name of Karimganj district in the Barak Valley to Sribhumi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, Sarma said at a press conference here.

"Over 100 years ago, Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore had described modern-day Karimganj district as Sribhumi - the land of Maa Lakshmi. Today, the Assam cabinet has fulfilled this long-standing demand of our people," he said.

The move to rename the district will reflect the expectations and aspirations of the people of the district, Sarma said.

"We will continue to change names that do not have any dictionary reference or any other historical evidence. We have been doing this for a long time and it is a continuous process," the CM said.

Besides, the state cabinet also decided to publish the voter list for the panchayat polls by December so that the election process is over by February 10 next year, Sarma said.

Talking about another decision, he said, "The cabinet approved holding an investment and infrastructure summit in Assam on February 24, 2025. We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has accepted our request." Focusing further on investment in infrastructure development, the Assam government will organise roadshows at various places abroad and other cities of India in the coming months to attract participants for the global summit, Sarma said.

