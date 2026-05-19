Sqn Ldr Saanya Becomes 1st Woman Officer To Earn Cat-A QFI Qualification

The IAF on Monday said Sqn Ldr Saanya has achieved a historic first by becoming the first woman officer to earn the coveted Cat-A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) qualification.

The Indian Air Force, in a post on X, said it marks a proud milestone for the IAF and is an inspiration for aspiring aviators across the nation.

It also shared photos of IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh felicitating the officer.

"Excellence takes flight. Sqn Ldr Saanya has achieved a historic first by becoming the first woman officer to earn the coveted Cat-A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) qualification. Her achievement embodies dedication and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

"A proud milestone for the IAF and an inspiration for aspiring aviators across the nation. #IndianAirForce #IAF #WomenInAviation #BreakingBarriers #AviationPride #InspiringGenerations," it posted.

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