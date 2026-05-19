Sqn Ldr Saanya Becomes 1st Woman Officer To Earn Cat-A QFI Qualification

The IAF on Monday said Sqn Ldr Saanya has achieved a historic first by becoming the first woman officer to earn the coveted Cat-A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) qualification.
The Indian Air Force, in a post on X, said it marks a proud milestone for the IAF and is an inspiration for aspiring aviators across the nation.
It also shared photos of IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh felicitating the officer.
"Excellence takes flight. Sqn Ldr Saanya has achieved a historic first by becoming the first woman officer to earn the coveted Cat-A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) qualification. Her achievement embodies dedication and the relentless pursuit of excellence.
"A proud milestone for the IAF and an inspiration for aspiring aviators across the nation. #IndianAirForce #IAF #WomenInAviation #BreakingBarriers #AviationPride #InspiringGenerations," it posted.
Excellence takes flight.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 18, 2026
Sqn Ldr Saanya achieved a historic first by becoming the first woman officer to earn the coveted Cat-A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) qualification. Her achievement embodies dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence.
A proud milestone for the… pic.twitter.com/K6hWya0iUi
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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