Sputnik Vaccine Approval By India Will Open Up New Dimension In Special Ties: Envoy

India has become the 60th country to authorise use of Sputnik V vaccine. (File)

Roman Babushkin, Russian Deputy Envoy to India on Wednesday said that Sputnik vaccine emergency use approval by India will open up a new dimension in the special partnership.

"As far as Sputnik vaccine approval is concerned, this is a very significant step because it will open up a new dimension in our special privileged strategic partnership. It would definitely support efforts of vaccination in India," said Roman Babushkin at a press briefing on the outcomes of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's two-day visit to India.

Russia's Sputnik V got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third COVID-19 vaccine to get clearance in India.

India has become the 60th country to authorise the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus. The vaccine is now approved in countries with a total population of 3 billion, or 40 percent of the world's population.

Talking about the strong ties between the two nations, Nikolay Kudashev, Russian Ambassador to India said: "Our ties remain equal, solid, comprehensive, coherent and forward-looking despite any global turbulence. They're based on universal principles of interstate relations, international law, UN's Charter and respect of other interests."

Speaking about the importance of the United Nations and on India's role, Kudashev said, "We stand strong in supporting the central role of the United Nations and we expand our coordination during the current Indian non-permanent membership in the Security Council."

Talking about S-400 air defence systems and reservations about a possible ban by the US, Nikolay Kudashev said, "With regard to S-400 and the agreements, both sides are committed to the agreed timelines and that the obligations in this contract be successfully fulfilled, as to my knowledge".

US has alluded that if India goes ahead with S 400, it may attract Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

India has consistently said that it acquires/purchase weapons and defense equipment keeping in view national security interests.

Kudashev also informed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be visiting India in the second half of 2021.