First-Ever High-Altitude Marathon Organised By Army Held In Himachal

The marathon was organised as part of the Army's Operation Sadbhavana

Army and police personnel participated in the first-ever high-altitude marathon organised by the Indian Army in Sumdo in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district.

As many as 640 participants, including locals, took part in the two-day Spiti Marathon, which was organised as part of the Army's Operation Sadbhavana.

Jigmet Namgyal of the Ladakh Police won the 77-km Spiti Avengers (men) event, while Tenzin Dolma secured first place in female category.

In 40 age group, Indian Army Honorary Captain (Retd) Suresh secured first place.

The 42-km full marathon title went to Naik Het Ram, an Indian Army personnel, and Disket Dolma won the women's full marathon.

In the half marathon for men, Testan Namgyal of the Indian Army secured first place, while Tashi Ladol claimed the women's title.

#ArmyForAdventure#FireandFuryCorps compliments the Marathon Runners for the stellar performance in the Spiti Marathon 2024.



10km Sonam Stanzin 1st Position.



21km Tsetan Namgyal 1st Position



21km Tsewang Nangdan 2nd Position



42km… pic.twitter.com/jiXmsYU3pr — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) September 29, 2024

Naib Subedar Shyam Singh of the Indian Army and Rakhee Rai were the winners in the veteran category.

The 10-km race was won by Sonam Stanzin of the Indian Army while Sonam Zangpo won the women's title.

Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in Chief Surya Command, felicitated the winners.

He complimented all participants for their spirit and resilience and congratulated all those who finished their races for conquering the mighty Himalayas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)