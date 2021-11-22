SpiceJet Officials, Minister To Fly In 737 MAX To Win Passengers' Trust

India's low-cost airline SpiceJet is all set to restart its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which were grounded around the world after two fatal (Ethiopia and Lion Airways) crashes.

After a long wait of over two years, India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has finally allowed SpiceJet to restart its Max aircraft for commercial use by passengers.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ajay Singh spoke exclusively to ANI on commercial use of 737 MAX aircraft.

"The regulators from worldwide especially the United States, Europe and India had scrutinized multiple times and have finally given us the nod for commercial operations. We are ready to take off our flight for commercial passengers use," he stated.

To reinstil the passengers' trust in the safety of the aircraft, SpiceJet owners, their families, along with Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will fly in 737 MAX aircraft.

"On the first flight from Delhi to Gwalior, we will be flying with several of our people and my family members are flying tomorrow with honourable Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia who will also be flying in 737 Max flight," Ajay Singh told ANI.

Earlier, India's regulator DGCA had grounded the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after receiving a serious software complaint, but SpiceJet's CMD is overjoyed after the MAX aircraft returned to its fleet.

"737 Max is the safest aircraft in the world, the software rectification was made more than two and half years ago and it has been scrutinized for two years by the regulators around the world. The aircraft has been flying for the last one year in the United States, Europe, Australia and South America and different parts of the world," SpiceJet CMD said.