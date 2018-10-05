SpiceJet Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Varanasi After Thai National Dies On Board

The SpiceJet plane took off from Bangkok at 7:40 am with 189 passengers on board. (Representational)

A New Delhi-bound SpiceJet plane made an emergency landing in Varanasi today after a Thai national died on board from a heart attack, authorities said.

The flight took off from Bangkok at 7:40 am with 189 passengers including a 22-member Thai group of tourists of which 53-year-old Atabot Thngcusorn was a member.

Officials at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi were informed by the crew that Mr Atabot had suffered a heart attack and the flight had to make an emergency landing.

Soon after the plane landed, the passenger was rushed to a nearby medical facility where he was declared brought dead.

Airport director Anil Kumar Rai said the passenger was accompanied by his wife, sister and seven other family members.

The Thai Embassy is being notified of the incident, officials said.