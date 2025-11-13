Watch: Tamil Nadu Highway Turns Runway As Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing

A private trainer aircraft made an emergency landing on the national highway in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district on Thursday afternoon after its windshield cracked mid-flight. Both occupants, the pilot and a trainee, escaped unhurt, police confirmed.

According to a statement from the Pudukkottai district police, the aircraft, a Cessna 172 belonging to EKV Air, a Kerala-based private flight training company, was flying from Salem airport to Karaikudi (Sivaganga district) when the pilot noticed a sudden crack in the front windshield around 12:45 pm.

To avoid further damage or possible mishap, the pilot decided to make an emergency landing on National Highway 336, which connects Tiruchi and Pudukkottai, near Ammachathiram village, near Keeranurunder the Keeranur police limits.

Police identified the two on board as Rahul (30), the Instructor from Kerala, and Haseer (27), a trainee pilot.

Authorities said the aircraft is owned by Sachin Bhane from Mumbai, and that a technical team from Chennai has been dispatched to the site to inspect and fix the aircraft before it is moved.

"No one was injured and there was no damage to public property", a police officer told NDTV.

Traffic on the highway was briefly disrupted but restored soon after the aircraft was secured. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed about the incident.