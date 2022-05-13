Special Team To Probe Kashmiri Pandit's Murder After Outrage In Valley

Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in central Kashmir.

A Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the death of Kashmiri pandit Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district yesterday. Amid shock over the killing and outrage against the Central government, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted about the formation of the SIT.

A decision has been taken to constitute special investigative team to probe all the aspects of the despicable terror attack. The SHO of the concerned police station has also been attached. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 13, 2022

"J&K administration to provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. The government will bear educational expenses of the daughter," his second tweet read.

Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot by terrorists in the Budgam on Thursday. Critically injured, he was shifted to a local hospital where he died later.

A second Kashmiri -- Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, a police constable and a resident of Pulwama 0-- also died after being shot at by terrorists at his home on Friday.

The killings have outraged the Kashmiri Pandit community in the valley who are blaming the Central government for the attack. Jammu and Kashmir has been under Central rule since 2018.

After the killing of Rahul Bhat, overnight protests were held in parts of Kashmir valley. Demanding safety, Kashmiri pandits alleged that the central government has failed them.