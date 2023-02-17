'Spare Poor': AAP On Hunger Strike In Srinagar Over Anti-Encroachment Drive

"We are asking the administration to issue a formal order to this effect," he said. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party today said it is on hunger strike here to demand a formal order from the Jammu and Kashmir administration to spare poor residents and shopkeepers from the ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

"Our vice-president Nazir Ahmad Ittoo started the hunger strike last night but due to security reasons, we were not allowed to sit at the Press Colony. We had to shift to our office," AAP youth leader Mudasir Hassan said.

"The hunger strike will continue till a formal order is issued by the administration," he added.

Mr Hassan said the administration was making statements day in and day out that poor people will not be affected by the demolition drive.

"We are asking the administration to issue a formal order to this effect," he said, adding that the party was not against an anti-encroachment drive against rich and influential land grabbers.

