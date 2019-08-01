Spanish Navy Ship Arrives At Goa's Mormugao Port

The Spanish Navy ship 'Mendez Nunez' has over 200 crew members.

Spanish Navy ship 'Mendez Nunez' arrived at Goa's Mormugao Port on Thursday as part of naval diplomacy between the European country and India, an official said.

After the arrival of the multipurpose frigate at the port, Commander Antonio Gonzalez del Tanago de la Strada, the ship's Commanding Officer, called on Rear Admiral Philipose Pynumootil, Flag Officer Commanding, Goa Area.

The ship has over 200 crew members.

"A number of activities between Indian Navy and the visiting Spanish warship are planned during the ship's three- day stay at Goa.

"These include a volleyball match, training visit to the ship and INS Hansa in addition to reciprocal receptions, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Mendez Nunez, with pennant number F-104, is a multipurpose frigate in service with the Spanish Navy. The ship was commissioned on March 21, 2006 and is based at Naval Base, Ferrol in Spain.

She is 147 metre long and has a tonnage of more than 6,000 tons. The ship is capable of doing a speed of more than 50 km per hour and has a range of more than 5,000 nautical mile, the release said.

The ship is fitted with Harpoon surface to surface missiles, Sea Sparrow surface to air missiles and a 5 inch caliber gun.

A Sea hawk Lamps III helicopter is also carried onboard. The ship has a crew of 24 officers and 177 sailors, the release said.

"As part of naval diplomacy, the Indian Navy regularly interacts with foreign navies of the world, cementing Indian Navy's image as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region, an Indian Navy spokesman said.

