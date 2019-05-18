Spanish Naval Ship Docks At Mumbai Port

Mendez Nunez is docked at the Mumbai Port Trust.

Spanish Navy ship Mendez Nunez (Frigate) with a crew of 30 officers and 135 sailors is on a visit to Mumbai from today till May 23.

The ship on Overseas Deployment is docked at the Mumbai Port Trust, a defence press note said on Saturday.

The Commanding Officer of Mendez Nunez will interact with Rear Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding, Maharashtra Naval Area, during its stay, it said.

According to the communique, Indian Naval Ships (INS) and submarines have been visiting Spanish ports during overseas deployments.

The visit by the Spanish Navy ship to Mumbai would further strengthen the existing bonds between the two navies, it stated.

